Compound (COMP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93.25 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $46.29 or 0.00229899 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $331.35 million and $93.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

