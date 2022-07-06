Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is Tobam’s 10th Largest Position

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,801 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.27% of Conagra Brands worth $44,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 63,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,085. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

