Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day moving average is $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

