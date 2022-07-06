Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,072 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 11.02% of Simulations Plus worth $113,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Simulations Plus by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.