Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEG opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

