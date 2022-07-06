Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Pool worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

Pool stock opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

