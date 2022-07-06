Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $130,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,119. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

