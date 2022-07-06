Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,299 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.53% of Vericel worth $99,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Vericel’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

