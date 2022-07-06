Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

NYSE IT opened at $241.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.