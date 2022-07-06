Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rollins worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

