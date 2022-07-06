Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up 3.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $219,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

