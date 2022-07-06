Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.07% of Q2 worth $142,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

QTWO stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

