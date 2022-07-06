Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,622 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises about 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.79% of RBC Bearings worth $156,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $186.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

