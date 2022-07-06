Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,500.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.16 or 0.05786116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00246070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00613311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00520411 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

