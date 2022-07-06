Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:ED opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

