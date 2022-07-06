Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $299.96

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $299.96 and last traded at $299.96, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.45.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

