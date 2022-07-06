Contrasting Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vickers Vantage Corp. I and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A -36.73% -0.96% NanoString Technologies -87.89% -68.57% -26.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vickers Vantage Corp. I and NanoString Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 4.51 -$115.25 million ($2.79) -5.05

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vickers Vantage Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoString Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 223.88%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Vickers Vantage Corp. I.

Risk & Volatility

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

