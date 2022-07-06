Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,248. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.04.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

