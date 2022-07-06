Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,014 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $11.15.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Costamare by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 150,221 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costamare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

