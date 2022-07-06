Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 6.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,789. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $217.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

