Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 44,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.