Country Trust Bank Buys 49,953 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.44% of Five Below worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $99,170,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after buying an additional 434,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $38,395,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

