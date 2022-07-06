Country Trust Bank Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.