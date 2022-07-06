Country Trust Bank Purchases 168,808 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $109,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

