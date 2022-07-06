Country Trust Bank Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $351.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

