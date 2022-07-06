Country Trust Bank Sells 184,293 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,293 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

