Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 426,535 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

