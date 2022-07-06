Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

