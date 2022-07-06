Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $880,718.55 and approximately $5,095.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,921.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.76 or 0.10158131 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00135999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 3,246.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,118,924 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

