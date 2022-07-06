CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Hits $549,962.76

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $549,962.76 and $279,823.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00088073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015618 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,951,663 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

