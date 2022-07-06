CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 118,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,883,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

