CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.92 and traded as high as C$16.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 69,603 shares changing hands.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

