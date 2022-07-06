Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

