Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avnet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

