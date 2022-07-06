Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

