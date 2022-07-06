Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,320 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

