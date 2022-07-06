CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 9.5%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.99. Approximately 2,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $902.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $8,375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $345,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 32.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.