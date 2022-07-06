D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.07 Per Share

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON D4T4 traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241.25 ($2.92). The company had a trading volume of 71,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.93. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £96.89 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.15) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

