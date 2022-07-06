DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PB. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

