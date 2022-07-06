Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.98

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $301.98 and traded as low as $257.95. Daily Journal shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 78 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DJCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.40.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

