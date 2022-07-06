Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.16

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 5374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

