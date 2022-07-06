Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.