Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,390.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $398,228.63 and $6,390.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $10.08 or 0.00049915 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 94,023 coins and its circulating supply is 39,513 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

