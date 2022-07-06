Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $44,060.20 and $116.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.99 or 1.00032911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars.

