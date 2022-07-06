DeepOnion Reaches One Day Volume of $519.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $519.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011766 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,696,682 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

