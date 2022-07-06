DeepOnion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $424.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $424.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009539 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,696,875 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.