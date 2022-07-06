Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $287.71 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

