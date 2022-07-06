DeGate Market Cap Reaches $10.24 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $991,729.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

