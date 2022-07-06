Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,138,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.