Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.98. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 93,262 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 323.13% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

